Mumbai: Only online mode for UG admissions in degree colleges

With the admission process for Undergraduate (UG) programmes of the University of Mumbai (MU) to be completed by September 4, degree colleges are now preparing to conduct admissions entirely via online mode. Colleges have said that they are creating a dedicated online system, wherein not a single student will need to visit the college for submission of documents or payment of fees.

With pre-admission enrolment and registration already going on the MU portal, the first merit list is scheduled to be announced at 11 am on August 17.

A senior professor of a Dadar college managing UG admissions, Vandana Khurana said students, through the online system, can scan and submit their degree certificates and pay fees, too.

Satish Mehta, a professor at an Andheri college, said an in-house admission portal has been created for students to select preference of subjects in UG programmes, upload documents and pay fees. “They will get confirmation of their admission once they complete all steps. Minority and in-house quota admissions will also be done via online mode,” he confirmed.

Generally, submission of documents is completed offline for UG admissions. But this year, MU has directed all affiliated degree colleges in Mumbai to complete the admission process via online mode to avoid Covid-19 risks.

Melinda Rebello, a student applying for UG admission said, “I was apprehensive about the admission process because usually we have to submit all degree certificates offline. I do not want to take the risk of going to college at least not until all students, faculty and staff are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.”