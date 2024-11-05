Mumbai: Online Service Employee Arrested For Stealing Gold Ornaments Worth ₹5.15 Lakh During Home Haircut Appointment In Malad

Malad Police Arrest Online Service Employee for Stealing Gold Ornaments During Home Haircut Appointment | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Malad police have booked a man, an employee of an online platform, for stealing gold ornaments worth Rs 5.15 lakh from the house of a Malad West resident who had booked him for a haircut at his home on November 2.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Daw Samdup, 39, a private company employee, had booked a haircut service through the Urban Company website on November 1. Subsequently, the accused Shehjaz Pathan, 28, contacted Samdup and informed him that he would visit his house the next day.

The following day, at around 12.30pm, Pathan arrived at Samdup’s residence. Samdup led him to his bedroom for the haircut. While cutting his hair, Pathan noticed dark spots on Samdup’s face and suggested a facial treatment, assuring him it would clear his complexion. Samdup agreed to the additional service.

After the haircut, Pathan applied various creams to Samdup’s face and placed a cloth strip over his eyes, instructing him not to remove it or open his eyes for a while. During this time, Samdup heard a noise resembling the sound of someone opening a cupboard, but he assumed Pathan might have accidentally bumped into it and ignored it.

After some time, Pathan completed the facial treatment, took his payment, and left the house. Later, Samdup discovered that his cupboard was open. Upon checking, he found gold ornaments, including a 35gram gold chain, a 25gram gold chain, and a 21gram gold bangle, were missing. He asked his mother if she had taken the ornaments, but she denied it. Suspecting that Pathan had stolen the ornaments, Samdup approached the police and a case was filed under section 305(a) (theft in dwelling houses) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.