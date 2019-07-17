Mumbai: One killed, two injured in oxygen cylinder blast

Mumbai: One died and two sustained serious injuries after an oxygen cylinder exploded near Surya Nagar in Vikhroli west on Tuesday morning.

According to Parksite police, the gas cylinders were being loaded from one truck to another, when suddenly one cylinder fell from the hands of a worker and exploded.

Pannalal Yadav, 40 who works for Bombay Gas Services sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to the nearby hospital, but declared dead on arrival.

The injured have been identified as Rahul Dubey (39) and Shakil Hussain (35).

“We have registered case against of the owner of the gas agency Rehana Shoeb (45) and manager Vinod Kumar Mishra (47) under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of culpable homicide not amounting murder (304, 2), endangering life or personal safety of others (336), causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others (338) and common intention (34). Mishra has been arrested and will be produced in court on Wednesday.