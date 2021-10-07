Mumbai: One foreign national held by NCB in cruise drug bust, total 18 arrested so far

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has made 18th arrest in the cruise ship raid case and have apprehended one foreign national from Bandra on Wednesday night. He is the first foreign national to get arrested in the case.



"His name cropped up during the ongoing investigation," said an NCB official on Thursday.



On Wednesday, the NCB sleuths had arrested one Achit Kumar from Powai and had allegedly seized a small quantity of hydroponic weed alias multi-strain cannabis from his possession.



The NCB on Tuesday evening arrested Gopalji Anand, Samir Sehgal, Manav Singhal and Bhaskar Arora, who worked for a Delhi-based event management company. Subsequently, NCB conducted search operations in Bandra, Juhu and Goregaon areas on Tuesday night.



On Monday, the NCB had arrested Shreyas Nair, AQ Shaikh, Manish Rajgaria and Avin Sahu in connection with the case. "Based on the preliminary interrogation of the earlier arrested accused Ishmeet Singh Chadha, a follow-up operation was launched by NCB team at Goregaon, and one Shreyas Surendra Nair was intercepted along with a small quantity of charas,” said an NCB official.



“Based on the preliminary interrogation of the earlier arrested accused Mohak Jaswal, we conducted a raid at Jogeshwari and intercepted one AQ Shaikh with 2.5 gram of ecstasy and 54.3 gram (commercial quantity) of Mephedrone in his possession," he added.



In a follow-up operation, the NCB team had intercepted Manish Rajgaria, who was invited as a guest on the cruise ship Cordelia and recovered a small quantity of Hydroponic Weed (Multi-strain Cannabis) from him. The NCB officials had also arrested Avin Sahu on consumption charges the same day.



A 22-member team headed by Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Saturday conducted a clandestine raid in the mid-sea on information that drugs were being used in a cruise party. During the raid, they arrested Aryan Khan, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, along with Munmum Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchantt, Vikrant Chhokar, Mohak Jaswal, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Gomit Chopra and Nupur Satija. The NCB had seized 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA, 5 grams of MD and Rs 1.33 lakh in cash during the raid.

