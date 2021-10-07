Mumbai cruise drug bust: 'Conspiracy to defame Bollywood and MVA,' says Congress leader Sachin Sawant

After NCB leader Nawab Malik, Congress leader Sachin Sawant has called out the NCB over an alleged conspiracy to defame Bollywood and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The leader asserted that NCB officers did not follow the set procedures while arresting the accused and has demanded action against them. He also questioned whether the case was concocted to divert attention from Mundra seizure case.

"Surprising to see NCB saying action was taken following all procedures as per rule and law when there is a serious violation of set of procedures in NCB handbook while arresting accused in raid on cruise. It clearly suggests that NCB wants to shove the matter under the carpet."

Sawant, in a tweet said that the officer in-charge of the arrestee must always keep him in sight and another person clicking a 'selfie' with the arrestee amounts to a violation.

"NCB handbook on page 69 says that DLEO (DRUG LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER) is responsible for the safety of the arrestee and he must keep the arrestee always in sight. Security of the arrestee was compromised when a private individual was taking a selfie with him. On page 70, NCB handbook says that if DLEO has to go for another work, he has to handover the arrestee to another officer under written instructions of superior officer.

He further said, "Would NCB show permission of superior officer duly signed to handover arrestee to a bjp office bearer and a duper? Serious discrepancies in answers given by NCB. Bhanushali says he was informer and NCB says he was independent witness."

BJP leader Manish Bhanushali and "private detective" Kiran P. Gosavi were seen dragging out the accused. including superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant.

While a bearded and bespectacled Bhanushali, sporting a maroon shirt, was seen dragging out Merchant, the bald Gosavi was shown pulling Aryan Khan out of the International Cruise Terminal late on Saturday, shocking the country and rattling the entertainment industry.

The minister concluded by demanding action the errant officers. "Who was responsible in securing their identity? Question is will NCB DG take action against all their officers? If not then it is a clear political agenda to divert attention from Mundra seizure case, defame MVA, defame bollywood. Inquiry by MVA govt will unearth entire conspiracy."

Earleir, NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik had questioned Bhanushali's involvement in the raid. "The BJP and the NCB must come clear who are these two persons and why were they seen in the so-called ship raid. Both these persons are fakes and the NCB raid was a fraud intended only for grabbing publicity. What is the BJP's connections with both of them," he demanded.

Bhanushali however denied the allegations claiming they are "baseless".

"NCP leader Nawab Malik has put wrong allegations against me. BJP has nothing to do with the arrests. I received information on October 1 that a drugs party was to be held. I was with NCB officers at the ship) for updated information", he was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 03:24 PM IST