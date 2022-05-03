Mumbai: One booked for duping investors of Rs 75 lakh on promise of high returns

A promoter of a wealth management company has been booked for allegedly duping investors to the tune of Rs 75 lakh on the promise of lucrative returns, stated the Tulinj police.

It further said the complainant in the case is a resident of Shanti Nagar in Nalasopara. In 2018, the complainant had come across the accused, who is promoter of a wealth management company, situated at Pragati Nagar in Nalasopara.

The accused informed him about various investment schemes after which the complainant not only agreed to invest in the scheme but also assured to bring in more investors as he was promised commission for the same, the police said. "Till March, 2020, the complainant and his references had collectively invested Rs 75.61 lakh in the schemes floated by the accused. However after the lockdown was imposed, the company had stopped giving returns to the investors," the FIR stated. Later, the accused shut down his operations and when the investors demanded their money back, he kept giving them assurances.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act.

ALSO READ No NOC from MHADA for redevelopment of standalone buildings

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 08:33 AM IST