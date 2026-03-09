Mumbai: Oncologists Urge Public Trust In HPV Vaccine To Combat India's Cervical Cancer Crisis | Representational Image

Mumbai: With cervical cancer continuing to claim thousands of lives each year in India, oncologists in Mumbai have come forward to dispel misinformation and reinforce public confidence in the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine. India accounts for nearly 20% of the global cervical cancer burden.

Addressing concerns stemming from past controversies and post-Covid vaccine hesitancy, they emphasised that the vaccine is safe, scientifically validated and vital in preventing the disease. The Centre has launched a nationwide HPV vaccination programme, offering free doses to adolescent girls. However, unfounded fear may prove discouraging and hence, the medicos have urged the parents to rely on credible medical guidance.

A 2024 study published in the 'Preventive Medicine Research and Review' reported that in 2020, India recorded over 1 lakh cervical cancer cases and more than 77,000 deaths. Highlighting the importance of early vaccination, Dr Saneya Pandrowala, consultant GI and HPB onco-surgery at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said, “HPV vaccine offers long-lasting protection when administered before exposure to the virus. Mistrust largely stems from misinformation and lack of context.”

She pointed out that incidents reported over a decade ago continue to be cited despite investigations finding no evidence directly linking the reported deaths to the vaccine.

Explaining the scientific basis behind the vaccine, Dr Tirathram Kaushik, senior consultant in gynaecology and surgical oncology at Borivali's HCG Cancer Centre, said, “Persistent infection with high-risk HPV strains, particularly types 16 and 18, accounts for nearly 70% of cervical cancer cases worldwide.”

The vaccine’s safety has been rigorously evaluated by the global and national regulatory authorities, he asserted. Referring to past controversies, Dr Fahad Afzal, consultant oncologist at Saifee Hospital said, “The 2009 to 2010 demonstration project in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat led to widespread concern after several deaths were reported among the participating girls.” He highlighted that subsequent investigations, including those conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research, found no evidence linking the deaths directly to the HPV vaccine.

