Mumbai News: Mayor Ritu Tawde Flags Medicine Shortage, Blood Bank Privatisation Issues During Surprise Inspection At Cooper Hospital

Mumbai, March 7: Concerns over shortage of essential medicines and the privatisation of the blood bank were raised during a surprise inspection by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde at Dr. R. N. Cooper Hospital on March 6, Friday.

Patients and their relatives informed the Mayor that several medicines were not available in the hospital and had to be purchased from outside, while the privatisation of the blood bank was forcing them to arrange platelets and other blood components externally, increasing their financial burden.

Mayor conducts surprise inspection of hospital departments

During the visit, the Mayor conducted a detailed inspection of multiple departments in the hospital and reviewed the overall healthcare services, treatment facilities, and medical infrastructure.

She also interacted directly with patients and their relatives to understand the quality of services being provided and to hear their grievances and expectations.

Patients raise concerns over lift and drinking water facility

Patients also pointed out that one of the hospital lifts was not functioning and that the drinking water purification system in the hospital premises was not operational.

Taking immediate note of these issues, the Mayor instructed the concerned officials to carry out urgent repairs and ensure that all services are restored without delay.

Mayor reviews hospital cleanliness and medical services

The Mayor held detailed discussions with hospital officials regarding cleanliness, treatment procedures, medical facilities, and staff functioning. She directed the hospital administration to implement necessary improvements immediately so that citizens receive faster, more accessible, and quality healthcare services.

Assurance on resolving medicine and blood bank issues

Addressing concerns raised during the visit, the Mayor assured patients and their families that a separate meeting would soon be held with the hospital administration to discuss issues such as medicine availability and blood bank management and to ensure that the problems are resolved at the earliest.

The Mayor directed the hospital administration to take prompt corrective measures to strengthen healthcare services in public hospitals and make them more efficient and citizen-friendly.

