Mumbai: On pretext of ride service for Mantralaya, con flees with car | Image by Darko Stojanovic from Pixabay

A man has been arrested for allegedly taking away the car of the complainant on the pretext of getting it hired for services at Mantralaya, said the Marine Drive police. Quoting the 22-year-old complainant, Abhishek Suryavanshi, the cops said that he was contacted by one Dinesh Kadam who told Suryavanshi about the need of a car on contractual basis at Mantralaya and asked the aggrieved to rent out his four-wheeler. On this pretext, the suspect took away the car and later went incommunicado. The fraud was committed between August 30 and 9 September, 2022, said the police.

Based on the complaint, the police initiated a probe and found that the real name of Dinesh Kadam is Mahesh Boinwad, who is a resident of Kurar village, Malad. It was proving difficult to trace the suspect as both the contact numbers, which he had given to the complainant, were switched off, the police said.

Later, a tip-off was received that he will be coming to the Nepean Sea Road on Saturday and a trap was laid accordingly. Kadam alias Boinwad was nabbed successfully and later arrested for giving evasive replies about the case against him. Besides the search for the suspect's accomplice, a probe is underway to determine whether he has committed such frauds in the past as well, said the police.