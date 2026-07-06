Mumbai On Highest Alert As IMD Upgrades Rain Warning To Red; BMC Urges Citizens To Stay Indoors | File pic (Representational image)

Mumbai: Mumbai has been placed under a Red Alert after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded its rainfall warning for the city and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region on Sunday amid intensifying monsoon activity. Earlier in the day, the city was under an Orange Alert.

The IMD has warned of extremely heavy rainfall across Greater Mumbai over the next several hours along with strong winds reaching speeds of 80 to 90 kmph, prompting civic authorities to issue urgent public safety advisories.

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In a statement issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), citizens have been urged to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary and avoid travelling during periods of intense rainfall. Authorities have also advised people to stay away from trees, dilapidated buildings, hoardings, electric poles, flooded areas and other vulnerable structures due to the risk of collapse and accidents during strong winds and heavy rain.

The civic body has further appealed to residents not to park vehicles under trees and avoid visiting seafronts, beaches and low-lying areas as the city braces for severe weather conditions.

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The BMC and Mumbai Police have asked citizens to strictly follow all official advisories and avoid believing rumours circulating on social media. Residents have been requested to rely only on verified updates issued through official government and disaster management channels.

According to the BMC, nearly 15,000 civic officials, employees and personnel from various emergency agencies have been deployed across Mumbai and are working round-the-clock on ground operations to tackle rain-related emergencies. Senior officials are also continuously monitoring the situation and coordinating response measures across the city.

Authorities have urged citizens to immediately contact the BMC’s emergency helpline number 1916 in case of flooding, tree falls, building-related emergencies or any rain-related distress situation.

The Red Alert comes as Mumbai continues to witness intense rainfall, waterlogging, traffic disruptions and incidents of structural collapse across several parts of the city amid an active monsoon system over Maharashtra and the Konkan region.