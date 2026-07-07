Mumbai On Alert As 3.93-Metre High Tide Expected Today; IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain, Strong Winds

Mumbai high tides |

Mumbai: Mumbai remained on alert on Tuesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of a 3.93-metre high tide expected at 4.34 pm, raising concerns over possible waterlogging if heavy rainfall coincides with the tidal activity. Although the city woke up to cloudy skies, gusty winds and only light drizzles after overnight rainfall subsided, authorities cautioned that monsoon conditions remain active.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai and forecast intermittent spells of rain across the city and suburbs through the day. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places, while gusty winds reaching speeds of 60 to 70 kmph are also expected.

Timings Of High Tide For Today

According to the tidal forecast, the afternoon high tide will reach 3.93 metres at 4.34 pm. A low tide of 1.43 metres is expected at 11.02 pm. On Wednesday, July 8, the next high tide of 3.41 metres is scheduled for 5.43 am, followed by a low tide of 2.14 metres at 11.07 am.

Civic authorities have urged residents to remain cautious during the high tide period, particularly if heavy rainfall intensifies in the afternoon, as it could hamper stormwater drainage and trigger waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Despite the temporary reduction in rainfall overnight, the IMD has advised citizens not to lower their guard, warning that isolated heavy showers and strong winds are likely to continue across Mumbai as the active monsoon system persists over the region.

Meanwhile, the recent spell of heavy rainfall has significantly improved Mumbai's drinking water reserves, with the city's seven lakes now holding 28.92 per cent of their useful live storage capacity, providing a substantial boost to the water supply.