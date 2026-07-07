Mumbai Water Stock Jumps To 28.92% As Heavy Monsoon Rains Boost Reservoir Levels; 12% Rise Seen In 24 Hours | X - @mybmc

Mumbai: Mumbai's drinking water reserves witnessed a massive increase on Tuesday after continuous heavy rainfall across the catchment areas, with the city's seven reservoirs now holding 28.92 per cent of their useful live storage capacity.

According to the latest data released by the Hydraulic Engineer's Department, the reservoirs collectively contain 4,18,649 million litres of water as of 6 am on July 7. The water stock has increased by nearly 12 percentage points in just 24 hours, up from 16.92 per cent recorded on Monday, providing significant relief to the city's water supply situation.

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Details On Water Stocck Of All Lakes

The combined storage of Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa and Middle Vaitarna, the four major reservoirs supplying Mumbai, also rose sharply to 29.92 per cent, holding 2,07,843 million litres of water.

Among the reservoirs, Vihar is now at 98.98 per cent of its useful live storage, while Tulsi has reached 95.88 per cent. Modak Sagar stands at 52.22 per cent, Tansa at 42.85 per cent, Middle Vaitarna at 36.12 per cent, Bhatsa at 24.50 per cent and Upper Vaitarna at 12.25 per cent.

The report shows substantial rainfall in the catchment areas during the last 24 hours. Modak Sagar received 345 mm of rainfall, Tansa recorded 322 mm, Middle Vaitarna 235 mm, Upper Vaitarna 212 mm, Bhatsa 172 mm, Vihar 151 mm and Tulsi 160 mm.

The Bhandup Complex, which manages Mumbai's water distribution, recorded 140 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative monsoon rainfall at the complex to 1,602 mm.

According to the report, the Upper Vaitarna reservoir release, which had been ongoing since June 22, was stopped at 10 am on July 6. The Middle Vaitarna WSCPO gate was also closed at 10:40 pm on July 6 following the sharp rise in reservoir levels.

The substantial increase in water stock comes after relentless monsoon showers lashed Mumbai and its catchment areas over the past several days, majorly improving the city's drinking water reserves.