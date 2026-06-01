Mumbai: Oil Spill On Western Express Highway In Borivali Affects Traffic; Raises Road Safety Concerns - VIDEO

Oil Spills On Western Express Highway In Borivali Affects Traffic; Raises Road Safety Concerns - VIDEO | Dahisarkarofficial

Mumbai: A major oil spill was reported on the Western Express Highway near Magathane in Borivali, creating hazardous conditions for motorists and two-wheeler riders travelling through the stretch.

Visuals shared by Dahisarkarofficial show a significant quantity of oil spread across a portion of the roadway, posing a serious risk to vehicles passing through the area. In one of the visuals, a biker can be seen having fallen on the road, allegedly after losing control of his vehicle due to the slippery surface. Another individual is seen assisting the rider in lifting his scooter from the road.

The visuals further show a man standing on the highway ahead of the affected stretch, alerting approaching motorists about the oil spill and guiding them away from the slippery patch. His efforts appeared aimed at preventing additional accidents and ensuring that other commuters did not meet with a similar mishap.

The incident caused some slowing of traffic movement in the area as motorists exercised caution while navigating the affected section of the highway. However, no major traffic disruption has been reported so far.

As per the caption, cleanup measures are currently underway to clear the spilt oil and restore safe driving conditions on the road. Authorities are reportedly taking steps to ensure that the hazardous stretch is attended to before further accidents occur.

There has been no official statement from the concerned authorities regarding the cause of the oil spill or the circumstances that led to the incident.

The visuals have raised concerns over road safety and the dangers posed by oil spills on busy highways. Such incidents can prove particularly risky for two-wheeler riders, as even a small patch of oil can cause vehicles to skid and lead to serious accidents if not addressed promptly.

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