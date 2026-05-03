Mumbai Traffic Alert! Bike Skids On Western Express Highway Near Airport Due to Oil Spill, Heavy Jam Reported

Alert Commuters! Bike Skids On Western Express Highway Near Mumbai Airport Due Oil Spill, Heavy Jam Reported | Nosh.navigate (Left) Mandar Natekar (Right)

Mumbai: An oil spill on the Western Express Highway near the Mumbai Airport led to traffic disruption on the northbound stretch of the Western Express Highway on Sunday, with motorists reporting heavy congestion towards the airport.

According to a video shared by Instagram account ‘Nosh.navigate’, the oil spill was reported on the Western Express Highway near the airport. The video shows a man and a woman, who had reportedly fallen from their bike after it skidded on the oil-covered road. Both are seen getting up after the fall, though they appear visibly hurt.

The video later shows an ambulance at the same spot, suggesting that the injured persons were attended to and may have been taken for medical assistance.

Mumbai Traffic Police also issued an alert on X, warning commuters about the oil spill. The police said movement was slow on Centaur Bridge, close to Sahar, on the northbound side due to the spill.

तेल गळतीमुळे सेंटॉर ब्रिज (सहार ) येथे उत्तरेकडे जाणारी वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरू आहे.

Traffic Movement Is Slow On Centaur Bridge (Sahar) North Bound Due To Oil Spill.

#MTPTrafficUpdate — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) May 3, 2026

The incident was also flagged by commuters stuck in the traffic jam on the Western Express Highway. User 'Mandar Natekar' took to twitter to post a video of he north bound side of the bridge that shows vehicles stuck in traffic as far as the eye can meet, stating 'Northbound traffic on WEH is totally jammed all the way from the airport flyover to Bandra ! Seems there is some issue on the airport flyover that the police are checking. If you are travelling from Bandra towards Andheri on the WEH pls check for alternate routes.'

Northbound traffic on WEH is totally jammed all the way from the airport flyover to Bandra ! Seems there is some issue on the airport flyover that the police are checking. If you are travelling from Bandra towards Andheri on the WEH pls check for alternate routes. @MumbaiPolice… pic.twitter.com/edsqkyfGEH — Mandar Natekar (@mandar2404) May 3, 2026

Another X user, ‘Jijo_Joseph’, claimed that there was a massive traffic jam on the highway and that traffic had not moved for nearly 45 minutes from Khar to Santacruz, in the same direction towards the airport.

@MTPHereToHelp - massive traffic jam on Western Express Highway / 45 mins and haven’t moved from Khar to Santacruz - what’s wrong ???? — Jijo Joseph (@Jijo_Joseph) May 3, 2026

The Mumbai Traffic Police has also reponded to this user stating that the issue has been raised to the Bandra division 'Thanks for bringing this to our Notice. Bandra Traffic Division has been informed about this.'

Thanks for bringing this to our Notice. Bandra Traffic Division has been informed about this. — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) May 3, 2026

Commuters travelling along the western express highway are advised to avoid the western express highway until the oil spills has been cleared.

The incident has once again raised concerns over oil spills on major city roads and the need for quicker response measures to prevent accidents, especially on high-speed corridors such as the Western Express Highway.

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