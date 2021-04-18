Mumbai: Octogenarian with Parkinson's resumes normal life after Dopamine replacement therapy

An 81-year-old woman with Parkinson's successfully underwent Dopamine Replacement Therapy (DRT) by the doctors at Wockhardt hospital in Mira Road following which she was able to daily activities with ease and resumed her normal routine.

Patient Aruna Modi, a resident of Mira Road, suddenly encountered problems with movement and suffered from a urine infection, a year ago. She suddenly lost interest in her real-world activities like bathing and avoided getting involved in family discussions. She would remain aloof and later required support for performing daily chores. Following which she was taken to the Wockhardt hospital for treatment.

Dr Pavan Pai, Neurologist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road said they had conducted a series of tests like MRI confirming that the patient suffered from progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) type of Parkinson's disease. Parkinson's disease is a long-term, degenerative, neurological disease that leads to the loss of control over some body functions. It causes slowing of movement, shaking, difficulty in moving the eyes, dull facial expressions, stiffness, and difficulty with walking, balance, and coordination in people. “It predominantly takes a toll on the dopamine-producing neurons in a specific area of the brain known as substantia nigra. As the disease progresses, one may have difficulty walking and talking, and advanced age is the risk factor for the occurrence of Parkinson's,” he said.

Dr Pai further said the patient was immediately put on Dopamine Replacement Therapy. After a week, the dosage of the medication was increased and she improved a lot. In the 1st week of September 2020, the patient started walking without support and resumed her daily routine. She started having conversations with people and even played cards. “Around 12 per cent of patients visiting me daily have Parkinson’s disease. Timely intervention is key to manage the disease. On follow-up after 8 months, the patient is not only leading a normal life but also started performing activities like cooking which she enjoyed doing earlier,” he added.

“I was shattered and lost interest in day-to-day life. First, I thought it was depression but a prompt diagnosis at Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road confirmed it was Parkinson's disease. If you are above 60 and suddenly lose interest in daily activities then get yourself checked before the condition worsens. I thank the doctors for giving me a new lease of life,” concluded patient Aruna Modi.

Watch out for these symptoms of Parkinson’s disease

Tremor (trembling) in hands, arms, legs, jaw, or head

Limb stiffness

Slowness of movement

Impaired balance and posture

Swallowing problem

Urinary incontinence

Dull facial expressions

Changes in speech and writing