Mumbai: Nurse Refuses RBC Test At Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Clinic In Santa Cruz, Female Patient Films & Slaps Her

Representational Image

Mumbai: The Vakola police have lodged an FIR against a 47-year-old female patient for allegedly assaulting and verbally abusing a contractual nurse, Yogita Gavit, 28, at the Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray (HBT) clinic, a BMC health facility in Santacruz East.

The patient, Raghini Vaishnav, came to the clinic for a check-up, during which the nurse checked her blood pressure but refused to perform a haemoglobin (RBC) test as Vaishnav had taken the same test a month ago. Enraged, Vaishnav allegedly slapped Gavit on the cheek and abused her. The incident occurred on August 21.

When Gavit refused the test, Vaishnav approached medical officer Dr Sachin Mane, who authorised it in writing. She returned to Gavit, who was attending to other patients.

Accused Patient Provoked Nurse, Slapped & Abused Her

Vaishnav then began taking her photos, prompting her to ask why she was doing so. Vaishnav then sat on a stool near the nurse, placed her mobile phone in front of Gavit’s face with the camera on, and provoked her. As Gavit attempted to move Vaishnav’s hand away, she slapped her and abused her. Other staff members intervened, and Vaishnav eventually left the clinic.

Following the incident, Gavit approached the Vakola police station and filed a complaint. The police subsequently registered a case against Vaishnav under section 4 (committing violence against medicare service persons) of the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions Act, along with relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.