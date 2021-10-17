Mumbai: Nurse assaulted with sharp knife by jilted lover

Mumbai: The Sion police have arrested a 23-year-old peon for assaulting a 21-year-old woman, a nurse, with a sharp weapon. The police said the accused was angry that the victim was not answering his call.

The police said the victim is a resident of Kharghar. She works as a nurse on a contract basis with a health care center run by BrihanMumbai municipal corporation. However, the accused Nitesh Manoj Bagadi, 23, is a resident of Valmiki Nagar in Matunga. Bagadi works as a peon with a south Mumbai-based school.

"The incident took place on Saturday at 8:45 am in front of Shabri hotel, Dr. BA. road, Sion, Mumbai. After an oral argument, Bagadi tried to threaten her with a sharp knife. Ge first slapped her and later put the knife on her neck and assaulted her. She had suffered injuries on her neck and had treatment at Sion hospital," said a police officer.

The Sion police on Saturday have registered a case under sections 324, 504, and 506 of the Indian penal code.

The police said the accused was arrested and produced in court on Saturday. "It was found during investigation that the victim was earlier in a relationship with Bagadi's friend. A few months ago, she was in a relationship with Bagadi. Now she broke up with Bagadi and again came into a relationship with his friend. She was also not answering his call. So Bagadi requested her to meet at Sion. He first threatened her for not meeting his friend. Then slapped her for not answering the call. After an oral argument he assaulted her with a sharp knife," said a police officer from Sion police station.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 06:36 PM IST