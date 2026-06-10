Mumbai: Nullah Cleaning Crosses Targets in Most Wards, Mithi River Work Reaches 82.93 Per Cent

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Mumbai's annual desilting drive has recorded substantial progress across the city, with most nullah-cleaning works either completed or surpassing planned targets ahead of the monsoon season. According to the Daily Progress Report on Nullah Cleaning in the Greater Mumbai Region as of June 10, 2026, significant progress has been achieved in the cleaning of minor nullahs, major nullahs and the Mithi River.

The report shows that desilting of minor nullahs across Mumbai has reached an overall progress of 114.85 per cent. Several wards have reported completion levels well above 100 per cent.

Among the highest-performing wards were R North at 145.68 per cent, H East at 145.10 per cent, P South at 138.21 per cent, R Central at 137.71 per cent, and G South at 135.05 per cent. D Ward recorded 133.35 per cent, while P North achieved 133.78 per cent progress.

Some wards are still working towards completion. L Ward recorded 87.92 per cent progress, M East stood at 96.22 per cent, and T Ward reported 96.41 per cent completion. S Ward recorded the lowest progress at 16.94 per cent.

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Desilting of major nullahs has also progressed steadily across the city. The overall completion level stands at 111.59 per cent.

The City Division recorded 117.47 per cent progress, followed by the Western Suburbs Division at 115.31 per cent. The Eastern Suburbs Division reported 103.46 per cent completion, indicating that work is largely on track across all major drainage channels.

Work on the Mithi River is continuing, with overall progress reaching 82.93 per cent. Among the three divisions undertaking the river cleaning project, ES 526 reported the highest completion level at 88.19 per cent, followed by ES 527 at 84.20 per cent. ES 525 recorded 75.99 per cent progress.

The desilting programme forms a key part of Mumbai's monsoon preparedness strategy. Civic officials continue to monitor works across the city to ensure drainage systems remain capable of handling heavy rainfall and reducing the risk of water-logging during the rainy season.