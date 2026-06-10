Mumbai: BMC Demolishes Illegal Restaurant Extensions In Andheri West, Seizes Equipment

BMC Demolishes Illegal Hotel Extensions in Andheri West, Seizes Equipment |

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, BMC, has taken action against four hotels in Andheri West for illegally occupying mandatory open spaces designated as service areas. The operation was carried out on June 9 by the K West Ward Office following directions from Additional Municipal Commissioner, City, Dr Ashwini Joshi.

The hotels had constructed unauthorised extensions by covering open spaces that are required to remain clear under municipal regulations. The action was undertaken to restore these areas and ensure compliance with approved building norms.

Mumbai: BMC has taken action against four hotels in Andheri West for illegally encroaching on mandatory open spaces meant for service areas. Acting on the directions of Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Dr. Ashwini Joshi, the K West Ward Office removed unauthorized… pic.twitter.com/Qbh0I19qOM — IANS (@ians_india) June 10, 2026

Four Restaurants Targeted

The drive was conducted at four hotels located on Veera Desai Road and Off New Link Road in Andheri West. The establishments identified during the operation were What’s Your Bahana, Trovh 9, Juliet and Yazu.

Officials demolished the unauthorised structures erected within the designated service areas. These spaces are meant to support building operations and are required to remain free from encroachments.

Equipment Seized During Drive

As part of the enforcement action, the civic team also seized several items being used in the encroached spaces. The seized material included 24 chairs, a cooking range, a microwave oven, three coolers, an electric fryer and two speakers.

The BMC has been conducting regular inspections across the city to identify violations of development regulations and remove unauthorised constructions. Officials stated that maintaining mandatory open spaces is essential for ensuring adherence to building rules and proper urban management.

The latest operation forms part of the civic body's ongoing efforts to curb encroachments and enforce compliance among commercial establishments in Mumbai.

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