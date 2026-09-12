Mumbai: NSCT Inaugurates Al Shifa Dental Clinic And Rahat Care Support Centre At Vikhroli Parksite

The new facilities at Vikhroli Parksite aim to make dental care and essential medical equipment more accessible to underserved residents | Facebook

Mumbai, September 12, 2026: The Niswarth Sewa Charitable Trust (NSCT) has inaugurated a dental clinic and a medical equipment support centre at Vikhroli Parksite to provide affordable healthcare services to local and underserved communities.

Clinics Inaugurated At Vikhroli

The Al Shifa Dental Clinic and Rahat Care Support Centre were inaugurated on Sunday in the presence of NSCT executives, community members, social activists and well-wishers.

NSCT Director Shaikh Humayun inaugurated the dental clinic, while Trustee Haseeb Bhatkar presided over the inauguration of the Rahat Care Support Centre.

Bhatkar highlighted the importance of social service and urged community members to participate in social welfare and community development initiatives.

Affordable Healthcare Services

According to the trust, the Al Shifa Dental Clinic will provide accessible dental care to local and underserved residents. The Rahat Care Support Centre will make medical equipment, including hospital beds, toilet chairs and oxygen cylinders, available on an affordable rental basis to people requiring home care.

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Wider Community Initiatives

The event also highlighted NSCT's wider community initiatives, including Community Welfare Centres, documentation centres, medical guidance centres, counselling centres and its Red Angels Blood Donation Network.

The trust said it plans to expand its services aimed at providing healthcare, education, training, counselling and community support to people in need.

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