Mumbai Healthcare Update: Patients To Get MRI Facility At 4 BMC Hospitals Within 3 Months As New Machines Arrive

Four BMC hospitals are set to receive new MRI services aimed at easing long waiting periods for patients | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 12, 2026: Patients visiting four major BMC-run medical college hospitals—Sion, KEM, Nair and Cooper—are likely to get faster access to MRI scans within the next three months, as the civic body has received four new machines that are awaiting installation and commissioning.

The move is expected to provide relief to patients who currently face long waiting periods or are referred to outsourced diagnostic centres.

At present, MRI services at these hospitals are under pressure, with patients sometimes waiting for one to two months for scans. The situation is particularly difficult for emergency and critically ill patients who require timely imaging and are often referred to private or outsourced facilities.

Installation At Four Hospitals

Earlier this week, Prajakta Lawangare Varma, Additional Municipal Commissioner (City), who also holds the health department charge, confirmed that all four MRI machines had arrived.

She said the installation process would begin soon after the necessary infrastructure is created at the four hospitals. The work will include electrical, civil, plumbing and air-conditioning requirements needed for installation and commissioning of the machines.

The procurement has been in the pipeline for several years. BMC had initiated procurement discussions as early as 2024 for four 3-Tesla MRI machines.

A subsequent tender and pre-bid process in May 2025 specified the procurement of four 3-Tesla, 64-channel MRI machines for the radiology departments of BMC hospitals. The machines come with a standard warranty and comprehensive maintenance contract (CMC).

Existing MRI Capacity Under Pressure

At Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central, the existing MRI machine has reportedly remained non-functional for nearly two years, forcing patients to depend on outsourced facilities. Sion Hospital has also been facing pressure on its MRI capacity, while KEM Hospital has a waiting period of more than a month for MRI scans.

Dr Pramod Ingle, Dean of Sion Hospital, said it would take around three months for the new machine to become operational for patients. Once functional, around 20 to 25 patients could undergo MRI scans daily, depending on the nature of the investigation.

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“With all four MRI machines becoming operational, around 80 to 100 patients will get MRI scan facilities. This will also bring down the waiting lists,” said Dr Ingle.

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