 Mumbai: NSCI Dome Concert In Worli Under Scrutiny After Multiple Phone Theft Complaints; 11 Attendees Report Losses
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Mumbai: NSCI Dome Concert In Worli Under Scrutiny After Multiple Phone Theft Complaints; 11 Attendees Report Losses

A concert at NSCI Dome in Worli, NSCI Dome has drawn fresh controversy after multiple attendees reported phone thefts. Police received 11 complaints involving stolen iPhones and Samsung Ultra devices. CCTV footage is under review. The event is already under scrutiny after the death of 28-year-old Rushil Gangurde, who collapsed under suspicious circumstances. Probe continues.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, June 10, 2026, 03:19 PM IST
Mumbai: NSCI Dome Concert In Worli Under Scrutiny After Multiple Phone Theft Complaints; 11 Attendees Report Losses
Mumbai: NSCI Dome Concert In Worli Under Scrutiny After Multiple Phone Theft Complaints; 11 Attendees Report Losses | NSCI

Mumbai: A fresh controversy has emerged around the music concert held at the NSCI Dome in Worli, which is already under scrutiny following the death of a 28-year-old attendee.

Police have now received multiple complaints of phone thefts during the event. According to officials, 11 attendees reported that their phones were stolen during the weekend.

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The stolen devices reportedly include iPhones and Samsung Ultra series handsets. The examination of the CCTV footage is currently underway.

The concert has come under scrutiny after the death of one Rushil Gangurde, who allegedly collapsed during the event under suspicious circumstances. A probe is underway.

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