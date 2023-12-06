Mumbai: NRI Son Allegedly Illegally Detained In Moscow; Father Seeks Bombay High Court's Intervention

Bombay High Court | File

A father has approached the Bombay High Court seeking the release of his NRI son, whom he alleges has been illegally detained by the Russian police in Moscow since July this year.

Prem Kumar Navlani filed a petition alleging that his son, Ravi, who has had a textile business in Russia since 2000, has been illegally detained in Moscow since July 4. The plea urges the Union of India and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to take necessary remedial action to secure his custody from Russian officials.

Hearing scheduled for December 19

A division bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and S Chandak has scheduled the plea for hearing on December 19.

According to Navlani's advocate Kaashif Ali Deshmukh, on July 4, Ravi was attacked by six persons and then taken to the police in Moscow, where he was detained without food and water for thirty hours. He was not provided with legal counsel or a translator.

The plea contends that he was produced before a Russian court on July 6, where various allegations were levied against him, and again he was not provided with counsel or a translator. He was put in preventive detention for two months. It further alleges that he was physically abused while in custody, and certain officers demanded money for his release.

Ravi charged with swindling and preparation of crime

Ravi subsequently learned that he was charged under the provisions for swindling and preparation of crime under the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

His lawyer Deshmukh, contended that Navlani sent legal notices to the Union of India. Since he did not receive any reply, they filed the petition.

Government 'turned blind eye'

The plea contends that the petitioner has been illegally detained by a foreign nation, and his human rights and liberty have been violated. It adds that the petitioner has taken all the necessary steps to approach the appropriate bodies of the government for any possible remedy, but they have "turned a blind eye."

Hence, the plea urges that the authorities concerned be directed to take necessary action against the Russian officials and instruct the Indian Embassy to take immediate action to remedy Navlani’s illegal detention. It further seeks that an investigation be conducted, and action be taken to secure his custody from the Russian officials.

Interestingly, Ravi was arrested by the Cuffe Parade police in 2019 for posing as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Reliance company to scam people of their money.