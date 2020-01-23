Mumbai: Now, travel unlimited with Metro monthly pass

Mumbai: The Reliance Infrastructure-led Mumbai Metro One Limited (MMOPL) is all set to launch a new product in the form of monthly pass on Thursday, which will allow commuters to take unlimited rides in Metro during the validity period.

This period has been fixed as 30 days. Commuters can upgrade to unlimited trip pass by adding Rs 25 to the price of currently available 45-trip pass. This monthly unlimited pass will offer maximum value for Metro’s frequent commuters, according to the MMOPL.

The pass will not be transferable and holder of the pass will able to make unlimited journeys during the month.