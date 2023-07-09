Mumbai: Not Using Subway? Fine! Traffic Cops To Book Jaywalkers

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has built subways at CSMT, Churchgate, Dhobi Talao, Sion Circle and several other places at enormous cost. However, not many citizens use them. Instead they prefer to cross the road, risking their lives and that of others.

To put an end to this problem, the traffic police have decided to crack the whip from next week. Those not using the subways will be booked for jaywalking and asked to cough up fines. The traffic police said they will seek the help of the local police and take action under the Maharashtra Police Act’s section 33(B) which gives it power to make rules to regulate traffic of all kinds of streets and public places.

Measures to deter people from crossing roads

A traffic police official said they have written to the BMC, asking it to install five-feet high metal guard rails at such places to prevent people from crossing the road. It is also recommended that these railings should be sharp so that no one tries to jump over them.

Since citizens are claiming that the subways are not safe, the police have asked the MCGM to increase the number of security guards and also install CCTV cameras at all locations. The cops have also asked for improved lighting.

One of the reasons which is deterring people from using subways is that they are choc-a-bloc with hawkers. For instance, hawkers line both the sides for the entire length of the subway near CSMT. The MCGM has allotted stalls in this subway, but the stall-holders spread their wares on the passage, hindering pedestrian movement.

Safety of women in subways an issue

There are also complaints about eve-teasing. Most subways are also not cleaned regularly. As a result, the walls are splattered with paan spit and garbage resulting in a stink. Many commuters in a hurry to catch their trains take shortcuts by crossing the road at CSMT and Churchgate. At Sion, hundreds of school students risk their lives by preferring to cross the roads.

The police observed that the subways were built to segregate pedestrian and vehicular traffic and make it easy for both citizens and motorists to negotiate important road junctions.

Joint Commissioner (Traffic), Pravin Padwal, told the Free Press Journal that “non-use of subways results in obstruction to vehicular traffic.” He said, “Those who are not using the subways are endangering their own lives. Hence, we have decided to take action against the errant persons under the jaywalking rule.”

Reasons jaywalkers give

SAFETY

Citizens claim subways are not safe

Police have asked the MCGM to increase the number of security guards and install CCTV cameras at all locations

Cops have also asked for improved lighting

HAWKERS

Subways choc-a-bloc with hawkers

Hawkers line both the sides for the entire length of the subway near CSMT

MCGM has allotted stalls in this subway, but the stall-holders spread their wares on the passage, hindering pedestrian movement

SECURITY & HYGIENE

Complaints about eve-teasing

Most subways are also not cleaned regularly

Walls splattered with paan spit and garbage resulting in a stink