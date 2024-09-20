Mumbai: Noise Pollution Remains A Concern During Religious Processions, Reveals Data

Surge in noise pollution in Mumbai amid festivities | File/ ANI

Mumbai: Festive celebrations in Mumbai continue to raise alarm as noise pollution levels hit worrying heights during recent religious processions. According to data from the Awaaz Foundation, led by environmental activist Sumaira Abdulali, noise levels during the Eid-e-Milad processions on 18th September 2024 reached a maximum of 101 dB. Though lower than previous years, this level still surpasses the permissible limits, causing concern over the increasing impact of noise pollution on the city's residents. Similarly, during the Ganpati Visarjan on 17th September, noise levels soared to 115 dB, particularly from loudspeakers amplifying drums and announcements.

The data from Awaaz Foundation paints a clear picture of how these celebrations, while culturally important, are contributing to serious health concerns. Prolonged exposure to high decibel levels, such as the 115 dB recorded during Ganpati Visarjan, poses significant risks to Mumbaikars. Experts warn that noise pollution can lead to irreversible hearing damage, increased stress levels, cardiovascular diseases, and sleep disorders. With Mumbai already grappling with air and water pollution, the rising noise levels during festive events are adding another layer of complexity to the city's public health crisis.

The loudest incident during Ganpati Visarjan occurred at Opera House Junction, where firecrackers blasted at 115 dB beyond midnight, violating both time limits and permissible noise levels. Other high readings included 112.2 dB at Bandra West, where drums and loudspeakers dominated, and 108.5 dB on Linking Road, where a combination of drums and DJs was observed. Along the procession routes leading to Girgaon Chowpatty, loudspeakers from political pandals amplified speeches, contributing to noise levels that persisted well past the legal time limit of midnight.

For Eid-e-Milad, the highest noise level was recorded at 101 dB on Mohamedali Road, where loudspeakers were used for speeches, marking a significant drop from previous years where DJs played a more dominant role. In 2022, noise levels had peaked at 116.3 dB due to DJ music. The data shows that while there has been a reduction in the use of DJs, loudspeakers used for speeches remain a major contributor to noise pollution.

The reports over the years show a consistent rise in noise pollution, particularly during major festivals. During Ganpati Visarjan, the peak noise levels were recorded at 114.7 dB in 2023, 120.2 dB in 2022, 100.7 dB in 2020, and 121.3 dB in 2019. Despite court orders and regulations, noise pollution continues to exceed permissible levels every year, highlighting the need for stricter enforcement and greater awareness.

Sumaira Abdulali, founder of the Awaaz Foundation, voiced her concerns, “I am compelled to bring to the attention of the Chief Minister the egregious disregard for decibel levels exhibited by the widespread use of loudspeakers, regardless of the source of the noise. It is imperative to highlight this issue when speeches persist beyond the legally mandated midnight curfew, as it is a stark violation of the regulations governing loudspeaker usage. The past few years have witnessed a disturbing trend, where political parties have continued to flout noise rules and court orders by using loudspeakers well beyond midnight along the procession routes.”

She further added, “This year's celebrations saw no exception, with loudspeakers blaring at high volumes even after midnight. Notwithstanding the reduction in DJ performances, the amplification of music, including drums and banjos, through loudspeakers has resulted in a cacophonous environment that is detrimental to the well-being of residents and commuters alike."

Chronic exposure to such high decibel levels, especially at night, disrupts sleep patterns, contributing to stress, anxiety, and long-term cardiovascular issues.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and local authorities have regulations in place to control noise pollution, particularly during festivals, but enforcement remains inconsistent. Noise limits are set at 55 dB during the day and 45 dB at night in residential areas, but these are often flouted during processions and public gatherings. The use of loudspeakers is restricted after 10 PM, and yet data from the Awaaz Foundation shows that violations are rampant, especially during major religious events.

In addition to stricter controls on the use of loudspeakers, experts suggest measures like decibel monitors at procession routes, real-time reporting systems, and public awareness campaigns to educate citizens about the harmful effects of noise pollution.

While festivals are an integral part of Mumbai’s cultural fabric, the rising tide of noise pollution highlights the urgent need to find a balance between celebration and public health.