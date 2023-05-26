Bombay High Court slams police over mosques' noise pollution, calls inaction contempt of court

Representational Image |

In a significant development, the Bombay High Court has strongly criticised the Mumbai Police for their failure to address complaints regarding noise pollution caused by loudspeakers installed in mosques across the city. The court sternly rebuked the police, stating that their inaction on the matter amounted to contempt of court.

The scathing remarks were made during a hearing on a petition filed by a concerned local resident on Thursday. The petition specifically focused on the noise pollution emanating from the loudspeakers of Lakshmi Nagar Gausia Masjid, located in the Kandivali area of Mumbai.

Growing concerns over the use of loudspeakers in religious establishments

The court's reprimand comes amid growing concerns over the use of loudspeakers in religious establishments, sparking debates on the impact it has on public tranquility. Earlier, Raj Thackeray, the president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), had issued an ultimatum to the state government, demanding the removal of loudspeakers from mosques.

Highlighting the existing regulations on noise pollution, the court reminded the authorities that back in 2005, the Supreme Court had imposed a ban on the use of noise-polluting devices in any public space between 10 pm and 6 am. This prohibition extends to playing loud music through loudspeakers, bursting firecrackers, and honking excessively.

In response to the High Court's reproach, the Mumbai Police has been directed to submit a detailed reply regarding their inaction on the noise pollution complaints. The court has scheduled the next hearing on May 29 to further address this issue.

