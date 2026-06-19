Mumbai: Noise Barrier Panels Fall From Goregaon's Mrinal Tai Gore Flyover After Dumper Truck Collision; Safety Concerns Raised

Two noise barrier panels on the Mrinal Tai Gore Flyover extension collapsed after being struck by a dumper truck in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, June 19: The Mrinal Tai Gore Flyover in Goregaon has once again come under the spotlight after two noise barrier panels collapsed in the early hours of Friday when they were struck by a rashly driven dumper truck. A major tragedy was averted as there were no pedestrians or vehicles passing underneath at the time of the incident.

Noise barrier panels collapse

The latest incident has raised fresh questions over safety on the recently inaugurated extension of the Mrinal Tai Gore Flyover. The accident occurred near the Relief Road junction in Andheri, barely two weeks after the project was opened to traffic following an eight-year delay.

"A dumper truck carrying soil rammed into the central divider, causing its rear portion to strike the noise barrier. The impact dislodged two panels, which fell onto the road below," a civic official said.

Officials from the bridge department immediately reinstalled the two dislodged noise barrier panels, and the repair work was completed by evening. "The barriers were installed along the flyover to minimise traffic noise for residents living in the adjoining residential locality," the official added.

Safety concerns raised

"The fact that no one was injured is sheer luck. This is a serious incident that the BMC cannot afford to ignore. It raises serious concerns over the quality of construction and whether proper safety standards were followed during the execution of the project," said Vinod Gholap, Chairman of the Fight for Right Foundation.

Project remains under scrutiny

The Rs 248-crore Gore Flyover extension has remained under scrutiny ever since it was opened to traffic. Originally sanctioned at Rs 170 crore in 2018, the project's cost rose by nearly 45 per cent before completion.

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Within hours of its inauguration on June 6, videos of the flyover's uneven surface and patch-like appearance went viral, triggering criticism over the quality of construction.

The BMC dismissed the allegations, explaining that the stone chippings visible on the surface were intentionally spread over the mastic asphalt layer to improve grip and prevent skidding.

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