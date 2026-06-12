Mumbai Infrastructure Row: Questions Raised Over Quality Of ₹248-Crore Mrinaltai Gore Flyover Extension Days After Opening

The newly inaugurated Mrinaltai Gore flyover extension has come under scrutiny amid concerns over construction quality, surface defects and project oversight | File Photo

Mumbai, June 11: The newly opened Mrinaltai Gore flyover extension in Goregaon has landed in controversy almost immediately, raising questions over how serious construction lapses allegedly escaped stringent action.

Even as reports pointed to vigilance concerns, structural defects and gaps in material records, the contractor faced penalties of just Rs 27 lakh against a project cost of Rs 248 crore. With demands for an inquiry growing louder, activists say the monsoon will reveal whether the flyover can withstand the test it was built for.

Quality concerns emerge after inauguration

Delayed by eight years and opened with much fanfare on June 6, the Mrinaltai Gore flyover extension is already facing scrutiny over its construction quality.

Days after its inauguration, citizens and activists highlighted patchwork and apparent surface deterioration, while a viral video showing a section of the road seemingly giving way under a motorcycle stand intensified concerns.

Although the BMC insists the incident does not indicate defective construction and Mayor Ritu Tawde has backed the project's quality, opposition leaders argue that the episode raises serious questions about oversight and accountability in a Rs 248-crore infrastructure project funded by public money.

Kishori Pednekar, Leader of the Opposition in the BMC, said, "The Gore flyover extension was sanctioned at Rs 170 crore in 2018, but its cost eventually rose to Rs 248 crore—a 45 per cent increase. Despite this massive cost escalation, questions over the quality of work have surfaced within days of its inauguration. There must be an independent inquiry and if the probe reveals any construction defects, negligence or compromise in quality, the contractor, consultants and civic engineers responsible must be held accountable and face strict action," said Pednekar.

She also called for all audit reports, quality test results and project-related documents to be placed in the public domain, saying citizens have a right to know how the Rs 248-crore taxpayer-funded project was executed.

Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi said he would raise the issue at the BMC's Standing Committee meeting on Friday. Meanwhile, Dhaval Shah of the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association alleged that insufficient asphalt has been laid around the expansion joints, resulting in a noticeable jolt for motorists.

"Saying the surface will settle on its own as traffic increases is not a solution. The patchwork must be repaired immediately to prevent inconvenience and ensure commuter safety during monsoon."

Vinod Gholap, chairman, Fight for Right Foundation said, "The flyover may have been inaugurated, but the real examination begins with the monsoon," Joshi said.

"If there has been any compromise in the quality of materials or workmanship, heavy rains will expose it. A road built to standard should withstand Mumbai's monsoon without showing signs of distress."

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BMC undertakes corrective measures

Meanwhile, as questions over construction quality continue to mount, BMC workers were seen on Wednesday evening undertaking corrective and finishing works on the newly inaugurated flyover. The work included levelling excess mastic asphalt near drains and road edges and compacting the surface to smoothen the carriageway.

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