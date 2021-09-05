Mumbai: No weekly offs to be cancelled during festive season, DGP tells the force

Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey took note of the exploitation of low rung police officials while granting them weekly offs during the festive season. The DGP will be issuing orders to all the police commissioners and superintendents of police, requesting them not to cancel the weekly off of the police personnel and to stop allocating 24 hours of duty a day after the weekly off.

Pandey was addressing the police force on Sunday to know their issues within the department. Some personnel spoke about their weekly offs getting canceled due to the festival bandobast. "The next few weeks are very important for the police force. Ganeshotsav is around the corner. All of us will be on round-the-clock bandobast duty. I feel that the weekly off should not be cancelled. I will look to implement this after discussing the same with the concerned unit commanders," DGP Pandey said.

Pandey also spoke about the exploitative practice of making officials work a 24 hours shift a day after their weekly off. "This is done to compensate for the time the official was away from duty. It is a very serious issue and is a grave injustice. I will be writing to the unit commanders and even State Reserve Police Force personnel. As far as the eight-hour duty for the lower rung is concerned, Nagpur and Pune Rural police are already implementing it. After Ganeshotsav, we will see how the technical issues pertaining to the duty hours can be addressed," the DGP said.

Several policemen also raised issues of transfers, loans and allowances before the DGP. The DGP assured them all possible help to resolve them.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 11:20 PM IST