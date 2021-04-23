Mumbai: No vaccination at 52 centres, over 48,000 people inoculated

As many as 52 vaccination centers did not conduct vaccination sessions on Friday due to non-availability of vaccines. There is an acute shortage of vaccine supply and the vaccination centres have been instructed to give preference to beneficiaries pending for a second dose.

According to the vaccine data, 48,550 registered beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours at the 80 vaccination centres across Mumbai. Of the total vaccinated, 5,413 beneficiaries were administered with Covaxin, while zero adverse effects were reported on Friday.

Senior officials from the civic health department said they are facing issues in distribution of covid-19 vaccines. “There are 130 vaccination centres and we are getting doses, sometimes as few as 20,000 and 40,000. It is a challenge to distribute such few doses among centres,” an official said.

Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, BMC said the city has only one lakh doses In their stocks which has been distributed to them civic and government-run vaccine centres.

“Since vaccine supply is expected tonight, there will be a delay in starting vaccination sessions tomorrow,” said a senior health official.

So far 21,76,375 citizens have been vaccinated in Mumbai. Out of which 3.37 lakh citizens have taken the second dose of vaccine, 8.45 lakh doses have been given to senior citizens, followed by 7.47 lakh doses to people above 45 years, 3.10 lakh doses to people on the frontline, and 2.72 lakh doses to healthcare workers.