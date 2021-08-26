Mumbai: No property tax for tenants of BMC tenements

The BMC on Wednesday officially stayed the proposal of collecting property tax from tenants residing in BMC owned properties.

On July 28, senior Congress corporator and Leader of opposition Ravi Raja had questioned the administration about levying property tax rates without taking approval of the committee. Following which in a written explanation the BMC had said that the money that will be collected from the property tax, would be used in redevelopment of the BMC owned buildings that presently are in a bad shape.

However, the proposal was tabled for final approval on Wednesday, following which it was opposed by members across party lines.

"This will bring big relief to the tenants living in BMC owned properties. According to the law, the property tax should be paid by the owners and here BMC itself is the owner of these properties. Also the corporation needs to think of other ways of revenue generation without imposing additional financial burden on Mumbaikars," Raja said.

BJP group leader Vinod Mishra said his party will oppose any new proposal that will speak about levying any new tax rate on locals.

"The administration wanted to levy the tax rates without the knowledge of the committee, this is arbitrary and we will not support any move like this," Mishra told FPJ.

According to the BMC, the monthly rate of each flat varies between Rs 300-500 to Rs 1,000- Rs 1,500 depending on the size and the property tax rate would have been a annual one time payment that would be calculated on the ready-reckoner rates.

Earlier, the BMC panel had rejected proposal of increasing fire safety charges, beautification cess and increase in overall property tax rates.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 12:30 AM IST