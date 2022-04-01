Mumbai: No entry into colleges without a blue mask and 100 ml sanitiser bottle

While the rest of Mumbai has been unlocked and restrictions thrown to the wind, for some bizarre reason, colleges in the metropolis have decided to double the pressure. In a circular issued by the Consortium of Mumbai Colleges last night, it has been decided that henceforth no student will be allowed entry into any college in Mumbai and MMR without a blue mask and a minimum 100 ml sanitizer bottle.

Students are up in arms with what they call an ugly surprise as the circular has already found its place of pride on the notice boards of most colleges.

Sheila Vani, a fourth-year student from a college in Powai told Free Press Journal that the circular is totally regressive. "When the world is trying to get to real normalcy, colleges come out with a strange rule like that."

Muni Badni from a college in South Mumbai was aghast at the specifications asked for in the circular. "Why only a blue mask and why just a 100 ml sanitiser bottle," she asked.

Siddharth M from a college in Bandra West said that he has all masks in black and his girlfriend has colourful masks, "So what do we do with all of them."

Varun D who is going to the 13th standard had the same grouse. "Now where do I search for that specific 100 ml bottle and the blue mask, this is getting absurd."

FPJ, with great difficulty, managed to speak to Karan J, who is president of the Consortium of Mumbai Colleges. At first, he refused to take our calls or messages and it is only with much persuasion that he agreed to meet in person.

According to Mr Karan, the idea behind the blue mask was to bring a sense of equality among students. "Now you see the blue mask is very cheap and available easily. I have seen students wearing velvet and silk masks and this makes other students feel sad. So, to bring uniformity and justice to those not so rich, the blue mask is the norm," he said in a stern voice.

And when asked about the sanitizer bottle, Mr Karan said that the size of the bottle has been decided to keep in mind the various times and situations, and places the sanitizer bottle has been misused. "Boys are having sanitizer bottle fights on campus and girls are flooding toilet garbage bins with huge sanitizer bottles. So the sanitizer bottle requirement has been issued keeping safety in mind and economy since some colleges had to buy bigger garbage bins," he added.

We asked about the multiple and rather senseless visits students would have to make to the chemist to replenish the bottles, to which Mr Karan said that his company Drama Pharmacy makes sanitizer bottles of that particular size and he can easily supply them to the colleges with a hefty discount.

FPJ came out of the meeting terribly confused and amused at the same time. We didn't know whether to support it or join the chorus of students who we could see marching near Azad Maidan protesting against the circular. But then we relaxed when we saw, that the placards they were holding had the line - Happy April Fool's Day.

Have a fun day all!

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 06:00 AM IST