Mumbai: No day block on Western Railway routes on Sunday

Western Railway

The Western Railway(WR) on Friday announced that there will be a no day block on Sunday, March 5.

Night block on Saturday and Sunday intervening night

In an official statement, the WR said that there will be a night block between Borivali and Bhayandar railway stations.

The Western Railway in a press release said that to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of four hours will be taken on the up fast lines from 11.45 pm to 3.45 am and on down fast lines from 12.45 am to 04.45 am between Borivali and Bhayandar stations in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, i.e. on 4th/5th March, 2023.

According to the press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all fast line trains will be operated on slow lines between Virar/Vasai Road to Borivali station. Due to the block, some up and down suburban trains will remain cancelled.

"Therefore, there will be no block in the day time over Western Railway suburban section on Sunday," the press release said.

"Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements," the press release added.

WR to undertake a Jumbo Block between Borivali & Bhayandar stns in the intervening night of Sat/Sun i.e on 4th/5th March, 2023 inorder to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling & overhead equipment@RailMinIndia@drmbct pic.twitter.com/Z63FjR4ApB — Western Railway (@WesternRly) March 3, 2023