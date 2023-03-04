e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: No day block on Western Railway routes on Sunday

Mumbai: No day block on Western Railway routes on Sunday

The WR said that there will be a night block between Borivali and Bhayandar railway stations.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 04, 2023, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
Western Railway | FPJ

The Western Railway(WR) on Friday announced that there will be a no day block on Sunday, March 5.

Night block on Saturday and Sunday intervening night

In an official statement, the WR said that there will be a night block between Borivali and Bhayandar railway stations.

The Western Railway in a press release said that to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of four hours will be taken on the up fast lines from 11.45 pm to 3.45 am and on down fast lines from 12.45 am to 04.45 am between Borivali and Bhayandar stations in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, i.e. on 4th/5th March, 2023.

According to the press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all fast line trains will be operated on slow lines between Virar/Vasai Road to Borivali station. Due to the block, some up and down suburban trains will remain cancelled.

"Therefore, there will be no block in the day time over Western Railway suburban section on Sunday," the press release said.

"Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements," the press release added.

Read Also
Mumbai: Mega block on Central and Harbour lines on Sunday; check details here
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Adults given pediatric HIV drugs due to shortage at centres in Maharashtra

Adults given pediatric HIV drugs due to shortage at centres in Maharashtra

Nagaland student's abuse at Mumbai University: 2 collegians among 3 detained

Nagaland student's abuse at Mumbai University: 2 collegians among 3 detained

Panvel: PMC appeals citizens against feeding pigeons; will fine if rules are flouted

Panvel: PMC appeals citizens against feeding pigeons; will fine if rules are flouted

Navi Mumbai: RPI (Athwale Group) calls off fast-to-death protest after assurance on Dr Ambedkar...

Navi Mumbai: RPI (Athwale Group) calls off fast-to-death protest after assurance on Dr Ambedkar...

Mumbai: No day block on Western Railway routes on Sunday

Mumbai: No day block on Western Railway routes on Sunday