Mumbai: Mega block on Central and Harbour lines on Sunday; check details here | PTI

Mumbai local train services will be disrupted for a while on Sunday (March 5) as there will be a mega block for engineering and repair works on Central and Harbour lines.

Diversion of Up Mail and Down Mail/Express trains on Thane-Kalyan 5th and 6th Line from 9 am to 1 pm -

12126 Pune-Mumbai Pragati Express will be diverted via Karjat-Kalyan and will arrive at the destination 10-15 minutes behind the scheduled time.

All Up and Down Mail Express trains will be diverted to the Up Fast Line and Down Fast Line respectively and will arrive 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule.

Harbour Line megablock

Services on the harbour route to Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.34 am to 3.36 pm and Up from Vashi/Belapur/Panvel to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.16 am to 3.47 pm will remain cancelled.

Passengers on the Harbor route can travel on the Transharbor route via Thane-Vashi/Nerul from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm.

Special trains to run CSMT to Kurla and Panvel to Vashi

There will be a megablock on the Kurla - Vashi Up and Down harbour route from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.

During the period, special local trains will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai - Kurla and Panvel - Vashi.