Mumbai: 'No Cuts, Only Adjustments', Central Railway Responds To MNS Concern Over Dadar-Ratnagiri Train Cancellation |

A meeting between Central Railway officials and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena representatives in Mumbai has brought clarity to recent concerns around changes in train operations, particularly those affecting commuters travelling to the Konkan region.

The discussion focused on the shifting of key services, with railway authorities presenting operational reasons behind the decisions.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Regarding his meeting with MNS leaders, Dr Swapnil Dhanraj Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway, says, Today at Central Railway, a meeting was held with MNS representatives. During the meeting, the railway presented three main factual… pic.twitter.com/iSM6Hos4mW — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2026

Why Dadar Ratnagiri Train Was Shifted

Central Railway explained that the Dadar Ratnagiri train was shifted in 2021 following the resumption of services after the pandemic. The train now operates from Diva instead of Dadar due to congestion and scheduling challenges within the Mumbai suburban network.

Officials highlighted that when the train passes through Diva, it requires access to specific railway lines during peak evening hours. This movement takes around 11 to 12 minutes and creates a bottleneck, affecting the punctuality of multiple suburban services. The decision to shift the origin point was taken to minimise disruption to daily commuters.

Changes To Dadar Gorakhpur Service

The Dadar Gorakhpur train was also discussed during the meeting. The service was earlier operated from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus but was shifted to Dadar after infrastructural upgrades at LTT.

To accommodate the train at Dadar, the number of coaches was reduced. However, railway officials clarified that there have been no changes in the train’s frequency or stoppages. The service, which was earlier operated on demand, has now been regularised for better predictability.

Focus On Expanding Konkan Connectivity

Central Railway emphasised that connectivity to the Konkan region has improved in recent years. Several services to destinations such as Madgaon have been introduced or expanded, increasing travel options for passengers.

Currently, over 20 trains run daily from Mumbai to the Konkan region, with additional services passing through other stations. Special trains during festive and seasonal periods have also been significantly increased.

Assurances On No Train Cancellations

Officials reiterated that no train services in the region have been cancelled over the past few years. Instead, the focus has been on managing capacity, improving punctuality and expanding connectivity.

The meeting comes amid growing commuter concerns, with authorities attempting to balance operational efficiency and passenger demand in one of the country’s busiest rail networks.

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