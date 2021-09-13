Mumbai: No compromise on safety and security of women, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Monday, said that the government will not compromise on the safety and security of women. He assured the government’s support to the home department to tackle crimes against women.

Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil said that the Shakti Act would be presented in the state legislature for its passage in the ensuing winter session. “It is observed that auto rickshaws were used in the crime. Unauthorised transfer of auto rickshaws should be stopped. A record should be maintained of those coming from other states. There is a need to improve the execution of sentences ordered by the fast track courts,” he said.

Thackeray said the state government should suggest at the NITI Aayog’s meeting, slated for Tuesday, reforms in the functioning of fast track courts. A female police officer should communicate with the victim and gather information by taking her into confidence. The police should not ignore the smallest complaint by the victims, said the CM.

‘’The police have a big responsibility for the safety and security of women. However, there is a need to provide necessary facilities including shelter to destitute and helpless women as a policy to be jointly implemented by the state and the Centre. The government will make efforts on mission mode to impart lessons of public awareness and self defence. However, the perpetrators of violence against women will have to be punished and for that the government will extend necessary aid to the police,’’ said Thackeray.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 11:58 PM IST