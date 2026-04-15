Mumbai: No Compensation Paid In Shatabdi Hospital Rat Bite Cases Despite SHRC Orders, RTI Reveals

Shatabdi Hospital Kandivali | File Photo

Mumbai, April 15, 2026: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has failed to pay compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to three patients who were bitten by rats while undergoing treatment at Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital, popularly known as Shatabdi Hospital, in 2017. This was revealed through a Right to Information (RTI) query.

Human rights commission order

In April 2018, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC), which had taken suo motu cognisance of the incidents based on media reports, directed the hospital to compensate the victims. The commission also criticised the BMC for its “shocking response” and for not ensuring a hygienic environment for patients.

Details of incidents and directive

The order, issued by MSHRC member M.A. Sayeed on April 27, noted that three patients had been bitten by rodents, one of whom later died. The commission warned that failure to pay compensation would attract an additional interest of 12.5% per annum.

Public outrage and earlier cases

The incidents had triggered public outrage. On October 3, 2017, Borivali resident Pramila Nerulkar, who was recovering from a stroke, was bitten on her left eye by a rat while admitted to the hospital.

A few days later, another patient, Shantaben Jadhav, was bitten on the foot. The issue even led to a protest, with a local corporator bringing a rat trapped at the hospital to a BMC general body meeting.

Separate compensation case

In a separate case, the SHRC awarded Rs 5 lakh compensation to the family of a man whose face was disfigured by rats in January 2024 while his body lay in the hospital’s post-mortem room. The commission directed the BMC to pay the amount within six weeks, failing which an 8% annual interest would apply.

RTI reveals non-payment

However, the RTI response from the SHRC indicates that there is no record of compensation being paid in either case.

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No response from officials

Despite repeated attempts to contact Sharad Ughade, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Health), he was unavailable for comment. Calls and messages went unanswered.

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