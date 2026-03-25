Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Acts On ICU Rat-Bite Incident In Mumbai Hospital

Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission Mumbai | X @MSHRC_Mumbai

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission, presided over by Justice A.M. Badar, has taken suo motu cognisance of a shocking incident at Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Hospital, where an elderly ICU patient was allegedly bitten by a rat, raising serious concerns over patient safety and hospital hygiene.

Terming the incident as a “prima facie breach of human rights,” the Commission has issued summons to the concerned authorities and directed them to appear before it on May 4. Notices have been sent to the Public Secretary of the Public Health Department and the Dean of the hospital, seeking a detailed report on the incident and the measures taken thereafter.

The Commission observed that despite the gravity of the complaint, the hospital authorities failed to take adequate action on the grievance raised by the patient’s family, necessitating its intervention.

The victim, 89-year-old Suhasini Mathekar, was admitted to the hospital on March 12 following health complications and was placed on ventilator support in the Intensive Care Unit on the fourth floor due to her critical condition.

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According to the family, the incident came to light on the morning of March 13 when they visited the ICU and were horrified to find a rat biting the elderly woman’s hand. The rodent reportedly fled only after the family intervened, leaving them shocked at the state of hygiene and supervision inside a critical care unit.

The family has since demanded a thorough investigation into the conduct of the hospital staff on duty, an immediate audit of cleanliness and pest control systems, and strict action against those responsible for the lapse. They have also sought assurances to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Taking serious note of the allegations, the Commission has directed its office to issue notices and call for a report within the stipulated time. The matter will now be heard on May 4, when the authorities are expected to place their response on record.

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