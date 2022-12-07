Mumbai: No alternate land feasible for Bhayander Metro car shed

Mumbai Metro car shed | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), after an extensive study of alternate options, has come to the conclusion that no alternate plot is suitable to develop a car depot facility for the Dahisar (East)-Bhayander Metro. Hence, the car depot will have to come up at Rai, Morva and Murdha villages off Bhayander.



The government has been facing stiff opposition from the villagers who are arguing that providing their land parcels for the Metro Line-9 facility will have a consequence on their livelihood as paddy farming is done there. As a result, a couple of months ago, the MMRDA initiated a fresh search for alternate sites.



“During the site survey, the officials found other locations are not feasible. The alternate plots available are either on a hillock or in a coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) area, or far away from where the metro line terminates or owned by a developer / religious organisation,” said a senior MMRDA official.



In Oct Deputy Chief Minister Mr Devendra Fadnavis had a meeting with MMRDA officials and locals to find a solution. With no headway made through the weeks, the MMRDA has prepared a report which will be presented to the state government for a formal nod to proceed with the 32hectare reserved plot at Rai, Morve and Murdha villages.



If the authorities proceed with the original plan, 547 families will get affected. They will have to relocate for road widening and to make room for the metro line's alignment. This is apart from the villagers losing out on their farmlands. The plots planned to be acquired fall under residential and no development zone categories



The Dahisar (East)-Bhayander Metro Line-9 is an extension of Dahisar (East)-Andheri (East) corridor.