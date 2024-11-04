Mumbai: No Action Taken Yet Against Former Minister Ramdas Kadam's Brother In Alleged Suicide Abetment Case

Sadanand Kadam | ANI

The Kurar police have not taken any action against Sadanand Kadam, owner of Hathway Saistar cable and brother of former minister Ramdas Kadam, in a suicide abetment case. Two others, including his manager Paresh Shetty and an associate, Deepak Vishvkarma, have been booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of Chandrashekumar Tiwari, the 22-year-old who named them in an Instagram reel before reportedly taking his life. A case was filed against the trio on November 1.

Kadam, who is considered a close associate of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab, was previously arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Sai Resort money laundering case. He is currently out on bail.

Tiwari reportedly hanged himself at his residence in Malad East on October 30. His brother filed a complaint against Kadam, Shetty and Vishwakarma after coming across the Instagram reel. According to the FIR, Tiwari worked as a senior sales executive at Airtel in Kandivali East. Previously, he had been employed with Tata Play, where he worked for eight months. The complainant said that after his brother joined Airtel, the trio allegedly threatened him, warning that they would not let him work anywhere in Mumbai due to an unresolved dispute; much details are not available regarding the same.

On October 29, Tiwari took a two-day sick leave, after which he went incommunicado, said his brother, adding that while they had gone to their native, Tiwari stayed back. He further said that when they couldn't reach him, they asked their relatives to check on him. Subsequently, the relatives went to the residence and knocked several times, but got no response. They somehow managed to see through and found Tiwari hanging.

In the Instagram reel, Tiwari said, “The step I am about to take is because of Vishwakarma from Tata, who threatened that if I want to work, I need to be considerate with him. Kadam, Shetty and Vishwakarma have all threatened me... I can’t bear it any longer.”