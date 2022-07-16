Navi Mumbai: These are the guidelines for Ganeshtosav and Navratri 2022

The civic body also warned Mandals from forcibly taking donations |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued guidelines for Ganeshotsav and Navratrotsav celebrations in the city. Ganeshotsav will be celebrated from August 31 to September 9, 2022 while Navratrotsav will be celebrated from September 26 to October 5, 2022.

In order to facilitate mandaps in getting the necessary permission, the civic body has developed an online portal. The corporation has urged all the mandaps and citizens organising Ganesh festival or Navratri in the city to submit applications for setting up mandaps on the website of NMMC at www.rtsnmmconline.com. The online service was started on July 14, 2022.

Meanwhile, the civic body has cleared that construction of any kind of pavilion but should not be undertaken without permission from all concerned agencies.

Idol regulations by civic body

Apart from celebrating the festival in a simple manner, the height of the Ganesha idol should not be more than four feet for public celebration and two feet for domestic Ganeshotsav. The civic body has urged the citizens not to worship idols made of metal/marble in the house and try to carry out immersion ceremonies at home. If immersion is not possible at home, immersion should be done at a nearby artificial immersion site.

The civic body also warned Mandals from forcibly taking donations. It has advised Mandals to organise health-related activities/camps (e.g. blood donation) instead of cultural programs. Awareness should be spread about diseases and their preventive measures as well as hygiene.

Instructions have also been issued to avoid large-scale gatherings during Aarti, Bhajan, Kirtan or other religious programs and rules and provisions regarding noise pollution need to be followed.

The Mandals have been urged to make the darshan facility of Shri Ganesh available online, through cable networks, websites and Facebook .