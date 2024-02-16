Mumbai: Nirvana Construction Owner Alleges Cheating & Forgery In Housing Society Redevelopment Case

The owner of Nirvana Construction, Vardhman Singhavi, 48, has filed a case against 13 members of two housing societies for alleged cheating and forgery. As per the case, filed at Pant Nagar police station on February 14, two MHADA societies gave the redevelopment work to Ghatkopar-based Nirvana, which claimed that a fraudulent annual meeting report of the societies led to the cancellation of the agreement.

Details of case

On being selected by MHADA for the redevelopment of Sagar-Kiran and Aadity-Anurag cooperative societies in Vikhroli, Nirvana proceeded with the necessary permissions and paid Rs2.11 crore as a deposit. It was necessary to integrate both societies for redevelopment. Singhavi received permission and a new society managing committee was elected under the MHADA officer in 2022. Post-agreement, the new committee allegedly demanded additional works from Nirvana, including rent increase and AC installations in all flats.

Nirvana alleged that the new committee members kept other society members uninformed and demanded Rs2 crore as extortion, threatening to cancel the agreement if conditions were not met. When Nirvana refused to comply, the committee informed MHADA about the cancellation of the agreement and filed a complaint.

Subsequently, MHADA sent a notice to Nirvana, which filed an RTI that revealed that the society members created fake annual meeting reports to allegedly jeopardise the agreement. Furthermore, without informing Nirvana, the society committee members appointed another developer for the redevelopment.