Mumbai: Nirbhaya Squads consist of specially trained female & male officers, says Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Wednesday launched 91 Nirbhaya Squads in Mumbai. It is a new division started by the Mumbai Police to check incidents of eve-teasing and harassment of women in the city.

These squads consist of specially trained female and male officers and they will be stationed across Mumbai 24x7, said Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray. One can dial 103 for immediate assistance, he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Taking to Twitter, Aaditya Thackeray wrote: "Reiterating our commitment towards women's safety, CM Uddhav Thackeray ji and Home Minister @Dwalsepatil ji launched 91 Nirbhaya Squads across the city. This dedicated police squad is a reflection of the fearless Women of Mumbai!"

"It consists of specially trained female & male officers stationed across Mumbai, 24/7. One can dial 103 for immediate assistance. To also ensure a safe working environment for female officers, special rest areas have been allocated under this initiative," he added.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, speaking at the event virtually, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the Maharashtra government will work to ensure that the state becomes the "saviour" of women in India and the rest of the world.

Thackeray said that Maharashtra always worshipped women and respected them.

"We (government) will work to ensure that Maharashtra will be known as the saviour of women not only in India but in the entire world. Maharashtra is a 'Shakti Pujak' (worshiper of women power) state," he said.

He said the Nirbhaya squad will ensure the safety of women who are working in various fields so that they don't feel helpless.

"We have to protect women. We will also strengthen the police force," he added.

Citing data, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said that incidents of violence against women are on the rise which is a cause of worry as many women are working in the public sector.

He also said that in about 80 to 90 per cent of incidents, the accused are known to the family of the victim women, but it is portrayed that crimes against women are increasing in Maharashtra and Mumbai is not safe for women.

Such portrayal damages the image of the police, he said.

Walse Patil said that women who visit police stations with a complaint should be listened to and action should be taken immediately so that criminals are not emboldened which will prevent serious crimes against women.

The home minister said that the reputation of society depends on the safety of women.

"A society where women are not safe can never prosper. The question of the safety of women is not limited to herself or her family, but it is the responsibility of the whole society," he added.

Besides, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has directed a special video for Nirbhaya Squad.

The two-minute video, voiced by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, was launched by the Mumbai Police on Wednesday.

The video highlights the function of Nirbhaya Squad, a dedicated squad consisting of women officials. The informative short shows women, who feel unsafe, dialling the helpline number '103' in times of crisis.

The short also uses the track of Shetty's blockbuster "Sooryavanshi", which was the latest film in his cop universe.

Watch Video:

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(With PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 05:02 PM IST