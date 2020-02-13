Mumbai: Nine injured after LPG gas leak triggers fire in Kandivali house

Mumbai: Nine people including a 10-year-old boy, sustained burn injuries when leaking LPG caused fire in a house at Vikas Mandal chawl in Kandivali (East) in the early hours of Thursday.

The victims were identified as Mehul Surti (30), Devyani Surti (46), Jayesh Sutar (30), Nishant Panchal (10), Sandeep Kanade (28), Sharda Kanade (56), Omkar Chile (18) Divesh Patel (22) and Rajesh Dubala (40).

All injured were rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali.

Of the nine injured, four people: Mehul, Devyani, Jayesh and Nishant who suffered minor injuries were given basic treatment and were discharged. Meanwhile other five people sustained 35 to 45 percent burn are undergoing treatment. Condition of the victims is stable according to the Assistant Medical officer on duty at Shatabdi hospital.

Fire too was brought under control by the Mumbai Fire Brigade team.

This however is the second LPG gas leak incident in the city in a span 12 hours. Six people were reportedly injured after an LPG leak triggered an explosion at house in a chawl at Bandra east on Wednesday evening.