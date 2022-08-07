Mumbai: Nilesh Rane targets Dipak Kesarkar, offers him driver's job | FPJ

Nilesh Rane, former MP and son of Union Minister Narayan Rane have targeted Dipak Kesarkar who is the spokesperson of the Shinde group. In his tweet, Nilesh Rane offered a driver's job to Kesarkar. There is an old tussle between Kesarkar and Rane families in the Kokan region. Both of them don't miss any opportunity to criticise each other. Recently, Kesarkar warned Rane's family not to comment against Thackerays still Rane and his son did not stop commenting against Thackerays. Kesarkar also complained to Devendra Fadnavis about the same issue.

A few days before Kesarkar and Nilesh Rane commented on each other's status.

Kesarkar recently said that he has no personal grudges against Rane and wished to work with the Ranes.

Nilesh Rane in his tweet said, "Kesarkar wants to work with us. If he wants a job then he should ask it politely. We have a driver's post vacant from August 01 Kesarkar can apply for it."

Earlier, Nilesh Rane had said, "Kesarkar is the spokesperson of the Shinde group, not ours. I know his status in his constituency. Now he got crutches in the form of a new government so take advantage of that otherwise, you had lost the election in your constituency."

