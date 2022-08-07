Navi Mumbai civic body's badminton tournament gets great response | Amit Srivastava

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) conducted a badminton tournament in association with Airoli Sports Association (ASA) between August 3 and 5 at ASA’s court in Airoli.

To mark Indian Independence's anniversary year, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated with enthusiasm across the country. The NMMC's tournament was part of a number of activities as part of the campaign for 75 years of India’s Independence.

The tournament was inaugurated on August 3 by Deputy Commissioner Manoj Kumar Mahale, Airoli ward officer Mahendra Sapre, Sports Officer Revappa Gurav and Abhilasha Mhatre and Airoli Sports Association Secretary Dr Hemant.

Players in large numbers participated in the tournament with great enthusiasm.

In the 11 years boys’ category, Revant Sringarpure emerged as the winner followed by Aarav Maheshwar, in second position and Purvan Katak, secured the third position. Similarly, Akshara Jadhav won the tournament in the girl's category for 11 years followed by Geet Nakhre and Tanaya Ooty second and third respectively.

In the 13 years of boy’s category Mayuresh Bhutaki secured first and Shwetlana Mukherjee in the girl’s category. Similarly, in the Boys in 15 years category, Rujal Vadate won the tournament while Manasvi Gowda emerged as the winner in the girls category.