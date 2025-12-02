Mumbai: Night Blocks Between Umbermali–Atgaon For Khardi Yard OHE Works; Several Long-Distance Trains To Be Regulated | Representational Image

Central Railway’s Mumbai Division will operate a series of night-time Special Traffic and Power Blocks between Umbermali and Atgaon stations to carry out 25 kV AC Overhead Equipment (OHE) works linked to the upcoming Khardi Yard development.

Block Schedule

The night blocks have been planned on the following dates:

02/03 December (Tuesday/Wednesday midnight)

03/04 December (Wednesday/Thursday midnight)

09/10 December (Tuesday/Wednesday midnight)

10/11 December (Wednesday/Thursday midnight)

Each block will remain in force from 2:55 am to 4:10 am, lasting 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Affected Sections

Traffic Block: Umbermali (excluding) – Atgaon (excluding) on UP & DN NE lines

Power Block: Thansit – Khardi on UP & DN NE lines

Impact on Mail/Express Trains

20104 Gorakhpur–LTT Superfast Express will be regulated at Kasara from 02:45 to 04:10 hrs.

11002 Ballarshah–CSMT Nandigram Express will be held at Kasara from 03:23 to 04:15 hrs.

12174 LTT–Pratapgarh Express, 22110 LTT–Balharshah Express, 12545 LTT–Karmabhoomi Express, and 12152 LTT–Shalimar Superfast Express will be regulated at Igatpuri from 02:55 to 03:35 hrs.

15101 LTT–Chhapra Express, 12361 Asansol–CSMT Express, 15547 Raxaul–LTT Express, and 15267 Raxaul–LTT Express will be regulated at Igatpuri from 03:05 to 03:40 hrs.

12112 Amravati–CSMT Express and 12106 Gondia–CSMT Vidarbha Express will face a 20-minute halt in the Bhusawal Division.

Impact on Suburban Services

The Kasara–CSMT local, scheduled to depart at 3:51 am, will start late at 4:20 am on the block nights.

Officials noted that late-running or special trains not included in the list may also be regulated or diverted as required for safe operations.

Railway Appeal

Central Railway stated that these blocks are critical for infrastructure upgrades and safety enhancements, and appealed to passengers to cooperate with the administration during the temporary inconvenience.

