Mumbai's anti-narcotics cell has arrested a Nigerian national and recovered over 130 grams of MDMA drug worth Rs 39 lakhs from his possession on Saturday.

A case has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act against the accused.

Further investigation is underway.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 09:28 AM IST