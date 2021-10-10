e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 2,294 new cases, 28 deaths, 1,823 recoveriesIndia has administered 95 crore vaccine doses, says Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 08:26 PM IST

Mumbai: Nigerian drug peddler held with cocaine worth ₹15 lakh

Sachin Gaad
Mumbai: Nigerian drug peddler held with cocaine worth ₹15 lakh |

Mumbai: Nigerian drug peddler held with cocaine worth ₹15 lakh |

Advertisement

Mumbai: The Malvani police arrested a 28-year-old Nigerian drug peddler with cociane worth ₹15 lakh on Friday. The accused is identified as Godwin Ajah Chukwu.

The Malvani police had received a tip-off that a drug peddler would come to Marve Road for delivering cocaine. They laid a trap and apprehended Chukwu on suspicion.

During his search, 151.5 grams of cocaine worth ₹ 15 lakh was seized. Following the seizure the accused has been arrested under the relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. He was produced before the court which remanded him to police custody.

ALSO READ

NCB records statement of Shah Rukh Khan's driver, arrests 1 more person in Mumbai drugs case

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 08:26 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal