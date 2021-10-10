Mumbai: Nigerian drug peddler held with cocaine worth ₹15 lakh

Mumbai: The Malvani police arrested a 28-year-old Nigerian drug peddler with cociane worth ₹15 lakh on Friday. The accused is identified as Godwin Ajah Chukwu.

The Malvani police had received a tip-off that a drug peddler would come to Marve Road for delivering cocaine. They laid a trap and apprehended Chukwu on suspicion.

During his search, 151.5 grams of cocaine worth ₹ 15 lakh was seized. Following the seizure the accused has been arrested under the relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. He was produced before the court which remanded him to police custody.

